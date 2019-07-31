Quantcast

HUD leader Ben Carson compares Baltimore to cancer patient

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor July 31, 2019

BALTIMORE — The only black member of President Donald Trump's cabinet is comparing Baltimore to a cancer patient whose illness can have a devastating effect if ignored. U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson spoke Wednesday in the wake of tweets from Trump describing Baltimore as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no ...

