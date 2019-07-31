Quantcast

Md. panel considers putting ACA protections into state law

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer July 31, 2019

A Maryland committee charged with figuring out how to integrate the federal Affordable Care Act into state law began its work Wednesday even as a case that could invalidate the landmark health care law makes its way through the courts. The legislature attempted to preserve the Affordable Care Act’s consumer protections during the last legislative session, ...

