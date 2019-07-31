Quantcast

Medical cannabis dispensary rebrands as The Living Room

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2019

Pikesville-based Temescal Wellness of Maryland has rebranded as The Living Room, company officials announced Wednesday. The Living Room will continue to be managed and operated by the same local principals and dispensary team members and will remain open at 1636 Reisterstown Road throughout the duration of the remodel, which is expected to last approximately six to eight weeks. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo