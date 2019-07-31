Quantcast

SC&H Group helps establish CFO Leadership Council in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2019

The CFO Leadership Council, a professional association dedicated to empowering senior financial executives to realize success, developed its Baltimore chapter with SC&H Group serving as one of the founding sponsors. SC&H Group team members Chris Helmrath, Jim Jenkins, and Jeff Bathurst have also joined The CFO Leadership Council and will take a leadership role in planning the ...

