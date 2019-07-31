Quantcast

Sheppard Pratt Health System No. 7 on US News’ top psychiatric hospitals list

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2019

Sheppard Pratt Health System was ranked No. 7 on the list of the nation's top 10 psychiatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its 2019-2020 Best Hospitals rankings released Wednesday. The hospital has been consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the country for psychiatry for nearly 30 years. Sheppard Pratt continues to expand access to world-class care and ...

