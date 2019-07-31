Quantcast

Trump ‘rodent’ tweets ring true at Kushner-owned apartments in Baltimore

By: Associated Press Regina Garcia Cano and Bernard Condon July 31, 2019

Davon Jones doesn't have to look far to see the irony in President Donald Trump's tweets that Baltimore is a "rat and rodent infested mess." His apartment, owned by the president's son-in-law, has been invaded by mice since he moved in a year ago. "I don't know how they come in," Jones said. "Every time I catch ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo