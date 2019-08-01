Quantcast

Blind voters sue Maryland over its paper ballot system

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 1, 2019

The National Federation of the Blind is suing the Maryland State Board of Elections over policy changes that allegedly have resulted in "two separate and unequal voting systems" for voters with disabilities and everyone else. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in in Baltimore on Thursday, claims violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo