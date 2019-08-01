Quantcast

Candace R. Gill | Nemphos Braue

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2019

Candace R. Gill, director of business development and client services for Towson law firm Nemphos Braue, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Maryland Free Enterprise Foundation (Maryland Free). As director of business development and client services for Nemphos Braue, Gill helps drive internal and external client development strategies for the firm. She ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo