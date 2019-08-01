Quantcast

JIMENEZ BERNADEAU v. JAMES E. CLARKE, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2019

Real property -- Foreclosure action -- Notice Jimenez Bernadeau, appellant, following a foreclosure sale of property he owned, filed exceptions with the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County arguing that the sale should be vacated. After the circuit court overruled appellant’s exceptions, he appealed, presenting the following questions for our review, which we have rephrased: I. ...

