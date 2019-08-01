Quantcast

JUDITH A. HANRAHAN, ET AL. v. WYNDHAM CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2019

Contracts -- Breach of settlement agreement -- Damages Judith Hanrahan and her son, Brian Hanrahan, appeal from a decision of the Circuit Court for Howard County granting summary judgment in favor of Wyndham Condominium Association, Inc. (“Wyndham”) in their lawsuit alleging claims for breach of a settlement agreement, defamation, and related counts. In their brief, the ...

