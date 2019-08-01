Quantcast

KRISTEN NICHOLS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree assault Kristen Nichols, appellant, was charged in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City with numerous crimes arising out of a fight that occurred on a light rail train. After a jury trial, she was found guilty of one count of second-degree assault. The court sentenced her to ...

