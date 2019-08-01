Quantcast

Judge dismisses Del. Impallaria’s defamation claim

Judge also questions legality of video recording used as evidence

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 1, 2019

A defamation claim filed against four Republican Party officials by a Republican state delegate has been dismissed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo