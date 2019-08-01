Nimrod Goor | Helios Energy Investments

Nimrod Goor, a founding partner at Helios Energy Investments, was named a trustee with the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

Goor is the first Israeli trustee in the Weinberg Foundation’s history and his appointment was approved unanimously by the board.

Prior to Helios, Goor was a partner at Precede Technologies, which invested in the clean technology sector. He has held multiple managerial positions in various technology and aerospace companies in the U.S. and Israel, including Model N, MedSim medical simulation and Banner Aerospace.

In addition to his business activities, Goor has been engaged in various nonprofit organizations in the US and Israel, including the San Francisco Federation, AIPAC and Hausner Jewish Community Day School in Palo Alto, California.

He currently serves as chairman of the Gvanim Association in Sderot, Israel, as well as a board member at the Shalom Hartman Institute. He is also a member of the steering committee of The American Jewish Joint Distribution’s Lay Leadership Center in Israel. He served seven years with the Israeli Air Force as a combat pilot.

Goor holds a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Tel-Aviv and California Coast University, as well as an MBA from the Harvard School of Business Administration. He is also a graduate of the Wexner Heritage Program from San Francisco. He and his wife, Dorothy Goor, are the parents of three children.

