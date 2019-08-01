Quantcast

U.S. attorney secures 90 criminal indictments in Baltimore crackdown

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 1, 2019

U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur stood in west Baltimore on Thursday, an area his boss, President Donald Trump, recently described as "disgusting" and "dangerous," to tout 90 indictments related to drug dealing and gun violence in the city. Law enforcement agencies seized 51 guns, kilograms of illegal drugs and nearly $1 million in cash, Hur said, ...

