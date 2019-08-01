Quantcast

Jury to get case against woman accused of duping investors

By: Associated Press August 1, 2019

A federal jury in Maryland will soon begin deliberating in the case against an Israeli woman charged with orchestrating a scheme to defraud tens of thousands of investors out of tens of millions of dollars.

