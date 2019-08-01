Quantcast

2nd rocket launcher recovered from US service member at BWI

By: Associated Press August 1, 2019

Officials say an Air Force sergeant tried bringing home a rocket launcher tube as a souvenir at the same airport where another service member tried returning with a similar weapon this week.

