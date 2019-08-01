Quantcast

Witness Deposition Prep 101: Guidelines for success

By: Paul Mark Sandler August 1, 2019

Success in trial often depends on deposition preparation. Here are some guidelines to stay within the bounds of ethics and propriety. First, prepare yourself. Read the Rules of Civil Procedure, both state and federal, that relate to discovery, including depositions. Also read the MSBA’s Discovery Guidelines (Chapter 400, Md. Rules) and the Discovery Guidelines of the ...

