Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Defendant in defamation lawsuit asks that Del. Impallaria be censured

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 2, 2019

A Harford County Republican is asking a legislative ethics panel to impose one of the severest forms of punishment on a sitting state delegate who is suing him for defamation. Chris Biggs, of Abingdon, is asking the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics to recommend censure for Del. Richard "Rick" Impallaria, R-Harford and Baltimore counties. In two ...

