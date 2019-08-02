Quantcast

Family of GTTF victim urges court to order city to pay judgment

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 2, 2019

A plaintiff seeking an order requiring the city to pay a $32,000 judgment against three former Gun Trace Task Force officers urged the court in a motion filed Wednesday to focus on the facts of the case -- a single illegal arrest -- and not on the broader criminal conduct of the officers. William James filed suit ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo