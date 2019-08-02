Quantcast

Maryland business owner pleads guilty to bribing DC police

By: Associated Press August 2, 2019

A man has pleaded guilty to felony bribery for paying more than $40,000 to police employees in the nation's capital for confidential information from traffic crash reports.

