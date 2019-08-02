Quantcast

Md. appeals court: De facto parents may get attorney’s fees in custody cases

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 2, 2019

Adults so intimately connected to a child’s upbringing as to be de facto parents are eligible for attorney’s fees when their right to custody, visitation or support is challenged without substantial justification by another party, Maryland’s second-highest court has held. In its reported decision, the Court of Special Appeals also ruled Wednesday that a nonparent who ...

