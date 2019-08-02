Quantcast

Swing AI uses technology to help your golf game

By: Gina Gallucci-White August 2, 2019

No matter how much a player loves the game of golf, whether she is a beginner or right up to the professional level, slumps happen. After a frustrating day on the course, many players will go home, make an appointment in the coming days or weeks with a professional coach and drive to the appointment for ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo