Taste for Life raises $200K for American Cancer Society

About 400 guests enjoyed great food and good times at the 20th anniversary Taste for Life event June 23 at Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore.

The event raised approximately $200,000 to help fund cutting-edge cancer research in Maryland, as well as transportation for cancer patients to treatment sessions, lodging for out-of-town patients at Baltimore Hope Lodge and the for the American Cancer Society information and assistance line.

Horseshoe Casino donated the space and food from its restaurants — Gordon Ramsay Steak, Giada’s and Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar – as guests chose tastings from a selection of about 50 wines and danced to the live music of Secret Society. The office of Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young presented a proclamation congratulating Taste for Life on 20 years of entertainment and service to the community in its fight against cancer.

Sponsors for the event included Horseshoe Casino, Cecil and Sheryl Flamer, BGE, The Adams Foundation, The Shelter Foundation, Whiting Turner, Damon Hall, Abrams, Foster, Nole & Williams P.A., Arctrust, Gian Marco, James and Joan Sloan, Revive Dental, St. Agnes Hospital and The Cordish Companies.

Taste for Life has raised more than $2 million to help save more lives from cancer and find more cures since its founding.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.