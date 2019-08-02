Quantcast

Delaware relents: ‘Illegal Pete’s’ can use its sketchy name

By: Associated Press Randall Chase August 2, 2019

Colorado-based restaurant chain Illegal Pete's has won a court fight with Delaware officials over their refusal to accept its conversion to a Delaware limited liability company because the company's name has "a negative connotation."

