Quantcast

AHLEYAH ROCKWELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Missing witness Appellant, Ahleyah Rockwell, was charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of second degree assault, and one count of theft. A jury in the Circuit Court for Howard County convicted her of two counts of second degree assault and acquitted her on the other charges. The court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo