Quantcast

Fluency named to emerging vendors list

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2019

College Park-based simplified log management and security analytics technology Fluency Monday was named to the 2019 Emerging Vendors list by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. Fluency was named in the security category for the second consecutive year. The annual list honors up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel's future. The acknowledgement follows ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo