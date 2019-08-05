Quantcast

IN RE: SCOTT MILLER-PHOENIX

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2019

Worker's compensation -- Expert testimony -- Late-filed expert report This appeal arises from the unusual circumstance in which a party’s expert witness disappeared prior to trial. Scott Miller-Phoenix (“Appellant”) filed a workers’ compensation claim with the Workers’ Compensation Commission (“WCC”) against his employer, the Mayor and the City Council of Baltimore, (“Appellee” or “Employer”), claiming benefits ...

