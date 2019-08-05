Quantcast

LESLIE ELMORE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Burglary, theft and malicious destruction of property Appellant, Leslie Elmore, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Howard County of second degree burglary, two counts of fourth degree burglary, theft between $1,000 and $10,000, and malicious destruction of property. The court sentenced appellant to a ...

