Quantcast

‘Look-in’ search of suspect’s underwear unconstitutional, Md. court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 5, 2019

A Frederick County police officer violated a woman’s constitutional rights by looking down her underwear during a highway-side search for hidden drugs after a traffic stop allegedly revealed cocaine in her car, Maryland’s second-highest court has ruled in overturning her drug conviction. In its reported 3-0 decision, the Court of Special Appeals said the “look-in” search ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo