Md. leaders see reason for optimism in primary care program’s first year

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer August 5, 2019

A Maryland program designed to engage primary care practices to find cost savings is generating some optimistic feedback from leaders, though it may be years before data starts to show results. The Maryland Primary Care Program was announced last year to incentivize doctors with Medicare patients to find ways to cut costs while improving health outcomes ...

