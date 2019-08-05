Pulse Poll: After U.S. mass shootings, does Maryland need stricter firearms laws?

Over the weekend, two mass shootings in the United States left 31 people dead and scores of people injured.

On Saturday, 22 people were killed and 26 were wounded in a shooting centered around a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The next morning, a shooting in the entertainment district of Dayton, Ohio left nine people dead and 27 people injured.

After the shooting, as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed a vigil in Dayton, they interrupted him with chants of “do something!”

President Donald Trump has suggested that a bill to expand gun background checks could be combined with his goal of toughening the nation’s immigration system, though he has given no rationale for the two issues being paired.

This week’s poll question asks whether Maryland needs stricter firearms laws.

You may also add a comment that may accompany our published poll results.