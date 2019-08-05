Quantcast

Rise ‘N Grind wins $10K in Howard Bank’s Keep It Local contest

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2019

Rise ‘N Grind won Howard Bank’s inaugural “Keep It Local” contest and took home the top prize of $10,000, bank officials announced Monday. The coffee shop, which has been in business for about a year at 8 E. Main St. in Rising Sun since opening its doors in August 2018, received nearly 3,200 votes in the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo