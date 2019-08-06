Quantcast

High court overturns gun conviction, says frisk violated 4th Amendment

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 6, 2019

A divided Maryland high court on Tuesday overturned an ex-felon's gun possession conviction, saying Baltimore police violated his constitutional rights by frisking him without reasonable suspicion he was armed. In its 5-2 decision, the Court of Appeals said Tamere Thornton’s furtive movements during a traffic stop provided the officers with at most an “unparticularized hunch” that ...

