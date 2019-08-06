Julie Hopkins | Hopkins IP

Julie Hopkins, founder of intellectual property boutique law firm Hopkins IP joined Pessin Katz Law as of counsel and entered into a business relationship with the law firm to l provide legal services focused on intellectual property matters to PK Law clients.

She brings more than 15 years of direct experience handling trademark, copyright, trade secret and unfair competition matters, as well as handling IP licensing and litigation and will provide these services to PK Law clients.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.