Kelly Trionfo | Visit Baltimore

Kelly Trionfo joined Visit Baltimore as citywide housing manager.

Trionfo will be primarily focused on managing housing for Baltimore citywide conventions. She will maintain close relationships and continuous communication with local housing groups and meeting planners to optimize reservations for convention groups. She will also work closely with the Visit Baltimore team to provide optimum services to all housing partners. In addition, Trionfo will operate as a lead contact for housing groups and will maintain a working knowledge of hotel community’s facilities, amenities and staff.

Trionfo joins Visit Baltimore after spending the past five years with the Lord Baltimore Hotel as a group reservation and sales manager.

