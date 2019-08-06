Quantcast

Lockheed Martin lands $320M missile defense contract

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2019

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company was awarded a $320 million contract to further work on the Command, Control, Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC) system, company officials announced Tuesday. Lockheed Martin's C2BMC team includes a partnership of highly responsive industry leaders that includes Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Raytheon, General Dynamics and many small businesses with expertise in ...

