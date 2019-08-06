Quantcast

Md. handgun permit restrictions for business owners eased

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 6, 2019

Business owners in Maryland who have permits to wear and carry a handgun apparently will be able to carry their weapons outside of business-related functions. The Maryland State Police began notifying permit holders of the change Monday, one attorney who represents permit applicants said. The decision to drop the restrictions on business owners eliminates a major ...

