Morgan State receives $35M in NIH research grant funding

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2019

  Morgan State University secured a total of $35 million in new grant awards from the National Institutes of Health, the world’s largest public funder of biomedical research, university officials announced Tuesday. The funding will be used to advance research being primarily conducted by faculty and students in the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences (SCMNS), chiefly through ...

