Orbis Technologies acquires digital vulnerability technology patent

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2019

  Orbis Technologies Inc., an Annapolis-based provider of content management software, solutions and services, announced the issuance of a new patent entitled, "Determining Digital Vulnerability Based on an Online Presence" (US-2019-0222602-A1). This patent recognizes innovative next generation methods to protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The patent addresses approaches to determine the susceptibility of an individual of being targeted ...

