Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel completes multimillion-dollar renovation

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2019

The Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel has completed a multi-million dollar renovation, General Manager Chris Madoo announced Tuesday. The five-month renovation project for the Baltimore luxury hotel at 202 E. Pratt St. focused on a complete redo of the hotel’s 622 guest rooms and suites including wall covering, carpeting, bedding, furnishings and decorative items. The design features a palette ...

