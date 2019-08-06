Quantcast

Peter Strzok sues FBI for firing him over anti-Trump texts

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker August 6, 2019

WASHINGTON — A veteran FBI agent who wrote derogatory text messages about Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday charging that the bureau caved to "unrelenting pressure" from the president when it fired him. The suit from Peter Strzok also alleges he was unfairly punished for expressing his political opinions, and that the Justice Department violated his ...

