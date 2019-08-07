Quantcast

Baltimore extends civil rights protections to include citizenship inquiries

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 7, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young signed an executive order Wednesday extending discrimination policies to disallow inquiries by city employees regarding a resident's citizenship and immigration status and reaffirmed the city's position as a so-called "welcoming city." Members of Young's administration said the directive preserves foreign-born residents' access to public safety resources and other city services. ...

