Courtney Bratley | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation , a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, promoted Courtney Bratley to assistant community manager of Courthouse Square Apartments.

Formerly a portfolio specialist, Bratley has worked for the company since 2017.

In her new position, Bratley will assist with the day-to-day leasing and property management functions for Courthouse Square Apartments at 1112 Ivywood Lane in Towson. This includes providing support to the team of on-site leasing and property management professionals to maintain high leasing levels, as well as interacting with the service technician group to assure the proper maintenance of the community. She will also establish relationships with the residents, local community members, and third-party vendors, as well as initiate projects that benefit the community.

