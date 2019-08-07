Crowd enjoys Path to Excellence event at Downtown Partnership of Baltimore

From left, UHY LLP’s Neda Tafreshi, Shelly Romano and Maggie Blaine visit with Christina Snyder, a financial planner with AspireWealth Planners. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
From left, Rebecca Teaff, founder and chief creative officer of Redstart Creative, Elizabeth Weglein, of Elizabeth Cooney Home Care Inc., and Lindsay Monti, counsel with Venable LLP, enjoy the Path to Excellence Networking event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
From left, Barbara Palmer, owner of Courageous Diva, and Kelly Tokasz, lead accountant with Going Concern Advisory LLC, gather for a photo at the Path to Networking event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
Shannon Brown, right, vice president of business development with the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, host sponsor of the July 30 Path to Excellence event, welcomes the crowd as The Daily Record publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner looks on. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
The crowd of close to 100 guests listen during the brief program at the Path to Excellence networking event at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
Past Top 100 Women and Leading Women honorees gather at the Path to Excellence networking series event at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
From left, Christina Snyder, a financial planner with AspireWealth Planners, visits with Jeanine Norris, business development manager with Morgan Stanley, at the networking event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
From left, Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Rebecca Schmaus, Stacy Herman and Tami Goldsmith take a break during the networking event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
From left, Lori Villegas, senior vice president and wealth adviser at Morgan Stanley, and Susan Katz, owner of Susan Katz Advantage, get a photo during the Path to Excellence event at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
From left, Barbara Palmer, owner of Courageous Diva, poses with Keswick’s Angela Egbonim and Rosalyn Stewart. Keswick is the 2019 Path to Excellence series sponsor. (Photo by Patrick Brannan)
Close to 100 people attended the 2019 Path to Excellence Networking series event July 30 at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.
Keswick is the series sponsor for Path to Excellence for 2019. Downtown Partnership of Baltimore was the host sponsor of the July 30 event.
The nonprofit partner at the event was The Baltimore Station, an innovative therapeutic residential and outpatient treatment program for veterans who are overcoming obstacles to regain self-sufficiency. Donations were accepted for The Baltimore Station at the networking event.
As part of the event, and in conjunction with innovation sponsor Port Covington, four women-owned businesses shared their products with attendees. Those exhibitors included Home Helpers Home Care of Baltimore; Lexi’s Lil Bug; New Vintage by Sam, LLC; and Sweet Bliss Cotton Candy. Exhibitor applications for the next event can be found at www.thedailyrecord.com/path-to-excellence.
Venable LLP is a supporting sponsor for Path to Excellence.
The next Path to Excellence is scheduled for Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Howard County Community College in Columbia, sponsored by the Executive Alliance.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.