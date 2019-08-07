Crowd enjoys Path to Excellence event at Downtown Partnership of Baltimore

Close to 100 people attended the 2019 Path to Excellence Networking series event July 30 at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

Keswick is the series sponsor for Path to Excellence for 2019. Downtown Partnership of Baltimore was the host sponsor of the July 30 event.

The nonprofit partner at the event was The Baltimore Station, an innovative therapeutic residential and outpatient treatment program for veterans who are overcoming obstacles to regain self-sufficiency. Donations were accepted for The Baltimore Station at the networking event.

As part of the event, and in conjunction with innovation sponsor Port Covington, four women-owned businesses shared their products with attendees. Those exhibitors included Home Helpers Home Care of Baltimore; Lexi’s Lil Bug; New Vintage by Sam, LLC; and Sweet Bliss Cotton Candy. Exhibitor applications for the next event can be found at www.thedailyrecord.com/path-to-excellence.

Venable LLP is a supporting sponsor for Path to Excellence.

The next Path to Excellence is scheduled for Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Howard County Community College in Columbia, sponsored by the Executive Alliance.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.