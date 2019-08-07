Hill Slowinski | Long & Foster | Christie’s Int’l.

Hill Slowinski, a Realtor with Long & Foster | Christie’s International, received the ‘Above and Beyond Award’ from The Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce.

Slowinski has been a chamber member since 2012, has served as co-chair of the real estate committee for three years and on the board of directors for six years. As a native Washingtonian and life-long area resident, he brings more than 30 years of professional real estate, publishing, marketing, executive, legal and business experience to the table.

The ‘Above and Beyond Award’ is presented to active Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce members in recognition of their outstanding service to the chamber and its members through their dedication to leadership, commitment, passion and professionalism.

