LifeSpan, Real Time Medical Systems develop SNF network

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2019

LifeSpan Network, a post-acute care provider association in Maryland, and Real Time Medical Systems have formed a skilled nursing facility network that uses interventional analytics software to improve quality of care and reduce hospitalizations. The network will cover the entire state and link all the skilled nursing centers and their electronic health record systems into a single ...

