Dredging of Ocean City, Maryland, inlet to get underway

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor August 7, 2019

OCEAN CITY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be dredging the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland. Rep. Andy Harris announced that a dredge vessel arrived on Tuesday. The vessel is scheduled to dredge for five days over the coming week, starting Wednesday. The dredging is being done to address sediment accumulation in an important navigation channel ...

