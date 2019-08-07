Quantcast

Commission formed to select nominee for new state prosecutor

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 7, 2019

A commission to nominate a new state prosecutor is set to convene following the retirement last week of Emmet Davitt, who had been in the role for more than eight years. The State Prosecutor Selection and Disabilities Commission is charged with reviewing applications and interviewing applicants for the position. Davitt, who announced his retirement in January, retired ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo