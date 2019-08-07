Quantcast

Pelosi: House Judiciary will sue former WH counsel McGahn

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick August 7, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House Judiciary Committee will file a complaint in federal court Wednesday aimed at forcing former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify about his interactions with President Donald Trump.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo