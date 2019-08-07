Quantcast

Nissan pays $1.5M in crash of car without side air bags

By: Associated Press August 7, 2019

Nissan Motor Co. has agreed to pay $1.5 million to the estate of an 18-year-old who died in the crash of a car that lacked side-curtain air bags.

